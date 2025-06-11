🔑 Bring Your Own Key

Bring Your Own Key (BYOK) seamlessly integrates your existing AI provider accounts with Raycast's intuitive interface. With BYOK you can now use Raycast AI with your own API keys for Anthropic, Google, and OpenAI. This allows you to send as many AI messages as you want at your own cost without a Pro subscription. To add an API key, open Settings -> AI and scroll down to the Custom API Keys section.

✨ New

Manage Models: A new command to view and manage all your AI models. You can easily disable individual models or all models from the same provider using the command.

Available Experiments: 🎏 MCP HTTP Servers: Support for HTTP MCP servers using the SSE (Server Sent Events) and Streamable protocols. 🦙 AI Extensions for Ollama models : If you’ve got Ollama installed, you can try out tool calling with local models. Since tool choice and streaming for tool calls aren’t supported by Ollama just yet, this can be a bit unreliable - which is why it’s experimental 😉

💎 Improvements

Spotlight: Added new “Replace Spotlight with Raycast” command for a smoother transition to your favorite launcher

Added new “Replace Spotlight with Raycast” command for a smoother transition to your favorite launcher AI Chat: Added new Send Active Window to AI Chat, Send Selected Area to AI Chat, and Send Focused Browser Tab to AI Chat commands to capture context even quicker

🐞 Fixes