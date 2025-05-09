Model Context Protocol Registry

This extension is a meta registry for MCP servers. It is used to discover and install MCP servers. You can install servers in Raycast but also other clients that support MCP such as Claude or Cursor.

How to contribute?

There are three ways you can contribute to the registry:

Add a new MCP server to the registry. Add a new MCP client to the registry. Add a new MCP registry to the registry.

Add a new MCP server to the registry

To add a new MCP server to the registry, you need to create a new entry in the src/registries/builtin/entries.ts file. You can add to the OFFICIAL_ENTRIES or COMMUNITY_ENTRIES array. Former is used for servers that are officially supported by the companies or makers of the service. Latter is used for community servers.

Add a new MCP client to the registry

To add a new MCP client to the registry, you need to create a new entry in the src/shared/mcp.ts file. You can add to the SUPPORTED_CLIENTS array.

Add a new MCP registry to the registry

To add a new MCP registry to the registry, you need to create a new entry in the src/registries/index.ts file. The registry is a function that returns a React component. You can add to the REGISTRIES array. A simple example are the built-in registries: OfficialRegistry and CommunityRegistry . A more complex example is the SmitheryRegistry that is used to discover MCP servers from the Smithery registry.

MCP Servers

Official MCP Servers

Title Description Brave Search A Model Context Protocol server for Brave Search. This server provides tools to read, search, and manipulate Brave Search repositories via Large Language Models. Chroma This server provides data retrieval capabilities powered by Chroma, enabling AI models to create collections over generated data and user inputs, and retrieve that data using vector search, full text search, metadata filtering, and more. Context 7 Context7 MCP pulls up-to-date, version-specific documentation and code examples straight from the source — and places them directly into your prompt. Git A Model Context Protocol server for Git repository interaction and automation. This server provides tools to read, search, and manipulate Git repositories via Large Language Models. GitHub The GitHub MCP Server is a Model Context Protocol (MCP) server that provides seamless integration with GitHub APIs, enabling advanced automation and interaction capabilities for developers and tools. GitLab MCP Server for the GitLab API, enabling project management, file operations, and more. E2B Code Interpreter A Model Context Protocol server for running code in a secure sandbox by E2B. Exa A Model Context Protocol (MCP) server lets AI assistants like Claude use the Exa AI Search API for web searches. This setup allows AI models to get real-time web information in a safe and controlled way. Google Drive This MCP server integrates with Google Drive to allow listing, reading, and searching over files. JetBrains The server proxies requests from client to JetBrains IDE. Heroku The Heroku Platform MCP Server is a specialized Model Context Protocol (MCP) implementation designed to facilitate seamless interaction between large language models (LLMs) and the Heroku Platform. This server provides a robust set of tools and capabilities that enable LLMs to read, manage, and operate Heroku Platform resources. Filesystem Node.js server implementing Model Context Protocol (MCP) for filesystem operations. The server will only allow operations within directories specified via args. Paddle Paddle Billing is the developer-first merchant of record. We take care of payments, tax, subscriptions, and metrics with one unified API that does it all. This is a Model Context Protocol (MCP) server that provides tools for interacting with the Paddle API. Perplexity An MCP server implementation that integrates the Sonar API to provide Claude with unparalleled real-time, web-wide research. Sentry This service provides a Model Context Provider (MCP) for interacting with Sentry's API. Slack This service provides a Model Context Provider (MCP) for interacting with Slack's API. Square This project follows the Model Context Protocol standard, allowing AI assistants to interact with Square's connect API. Stripe This project follows the Model Context Protocol standard, allowing AI assistants to interact with Stripe's API. Supabase This project follows the Model Context Protocol standard, allowing AI assistants to interact with Supabase's API. Tavily This project follows the Model Context Protocol standard, allowing AI assistants to interact with Tavily's API. Xero This is a Model Context Protocol (MCP) server implementation for Xero. It provides a bridge between the MCP protocol and Xero's API, allowing for standardized access to Xero's accounting and business features. Firecrawl A Model Context Protocol (MCP) server implementation that integrates with Firecrawl for web scraping capabilities. Playwright A Model Context Protocol server that provides browser automation capabilities using Playwright. This server enables LLMs to interact with web pages through structured accessibility snapshots, bypassing the need for screenshots or visually-tuned models. Notion The Notion MCP Server is a Model Context Protocol (MCP) server that provides seamless integration with Notion APIs, enabling advanced automation and interaction capabilities for developers and tools. Pydantic Run Python The MCP Run Python package is an MCP server that allows agents to execute Python code in a secure, sandboxed environment. It uses Pyodide to run Python code in a JavaScript environment with Deno, isolating execution from the host system. Pydantic Logfire This repository contains a Model Context Protocol (MCP) server with tools that can access the OpenTelemetry traces and metrics you've sent to Logfire. This MCP server enables LLMs to retrieve your application's telemetry data, analyze distributed traces, and make use of the results of arbitrary SQL queries executed using the Logfire APIs. Polar Extend the capabilities of your AI Agents with Polar as MCP Server ElevenLabs Official ElevenLabs Model Context Protocol (MCP) server that enables interaction with powerful Text to Speech and audio processing APIs. This server allows MCP clients like Claude Desktop, Cursor, Windsurf, OpenAI Agents and others to generate speech, clone voices, transcribe audio, and more.

Community MCP Servers