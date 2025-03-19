⏲️ Auto-Join Meetings
Do you ever manage to get a lot of work done just before a meeting? We don’t either. It’s hard to concentrate when you’re worried about missing an upcoming meeting. But if we’re reminded at the right time… we can focus, even if it’s just for an extra 30 minutes.
This is why we’re releasing Auto-Join Meetings. When enabled and a meeting is about to begin, Raycast will show a prompt to join the meeting. If your conferencing app has its own confirmation screen already or you feel extra spicy, you can disable the alert and let Raycast auto-join you to meetings right away. You’ll only get auto-joined to events in your enabled calendars which have a meeting link attached.
Go to the My Schedule command preferences to enable it and give it a shot!
✨ New
- Workspace: Added the “Quit All Apps Except Frontmost” command. Use this feature to focus on a single task by quitting all other applications.
💎 Improvements
- AI Chat: Improved overall performance with long messages and attachments
- AI Chat: Support for sending empty messages with attachments
- Focus: Added a toggle in the extension setting to allow all websites in Allow mode if a browser is allowed but no website is specified. Raycast Settings > Extensions Tab > Raycast Focus > Allow all Websites.
🐞 Fixes
- AI Chat: Fixed an issue where 1…9 indicators would get stuck in the list sometimes when switching apps
- Organizations: Fixed an issue with the organization upgrade button opening an incorrect URL
- Focus: Fixed website blocking not working with renamed browser apps