⏲️ Auto-Join Meetings

Do you ever manage to get a lot of work done just before a meeting? We don’t either. It’s hard to concentrate when you’re worried about missing an upcoming meeting. But if we’re reminded at the right time… we can focus, even if it’s just for an extra 30 minutes.

This is why we’re releasing Auto-Join Meetings. When enabled and a meeting is about to begin, Raycast will show a prompt to join the meeting. If your conferencing app has its own confirmation screen already or you feel extra spicy, you can disable the alert and let Raycast auto-join you to meetings right away. You’ll only get auto-joined to events in your enabled calendars which have a meeting link attached.

Go to the My Schedule command preferences to enable it and give it a shot!

✨ New

Workspace: Added the “Quit All Apps Except Frontmost” command. Use this feature to focus on a single task by quitting all other applications.

💎 Improvements

AI Chat: Improved overall performance with long messages and attachments

Support for sending empty messages with attachments

Support for sending empty messages with attachments Focus: Added a toggle in the extension setting to allow all websites in Allow mode if a browser is allowed but no website is specified. Raycast Settings > Extensions Tab > Raycast Focus > Allow all Websites.

