AI Extensions Beta

Part of what makes Raycast special is our rich, customizable extension ecosystem. As of today, extensions are getting a little smarter, and a lot more useful.

Introducing: AI Extensions

Setup a coding workflow, organize your day, book some time with a colleague on the fly... AI Extensions let you do this directly from Raycast without ever having to open an app or the browser. And all of this using simple, natural language.

Find your favorite extensions, now AI enabled, using the new filter in the Store. Once installed, simply type @ to explore the possibilities. AI Extensions can be used across Raycast AI. They’re supported in Quick AI, AI Chat, AI Commands, and AI Chat Presets.

Learn more about the new feature here.

Learn how to use AI Extensions from Thomas and Pedro → https://youtu.be/sHIlFKKaq0A?si=RiGamvGhg3Hkrk2z

💎 Improvements

Raycast Focus: Added an option to define apps & websites you want to allow instead of blocking them. In Allow mode, all apps and websites except the ones you enter will be blocked. Find the switch in the Start Focus Session command.

🐞 Fixes