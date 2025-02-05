StoreProTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Changelog

v1.91.0February 5, 2025

✦ Hyper Key

hyperkey-r

Put your unused keys to work with our new Hyper Key feature. Transform a single key, such as Caps Lock, into the Hyper Key, which combines all four modifiers: ⌃⌥⌘⇧. This additional modifier key enhances your keyboard shortcuts across all apps, serving as a lightweight companion for boosting productivity with Raycast and other applications.

To customize the Hyper Key, go to Settings → Advanced → Hyper Key.

Read more about the new feature here!

💎 Improvements

  • Raycast Focus: Added an option to reopen apps that were closed at the beginning of a session after the session is completed
  • Raycast Focus: Added support for Firefox, Zen Browser, Chromium, Ecosia, Orion, Vivaldi, and Yandex
  • Raycast Focus: Added automatic pause of the active focus session when the system goes to sleep

🐞 Fixes

  • AI Chat: Preset name now displays correctly again when opening a new chat

🧬 API

✨ New

More AI models added in Raycast 1.90.0 are now also part of the API:

  • DeepSeek R1² reasoning model (powered by Together AI) and its distilled version¹ (powered by Groq)
  • OpenAI o1-mini² and o1-preview² reasoning models
  • OpenAI o3-mini¹
  • Google Gemini 1.5 Flash¹ and Gemini 1.5 Pro², Gemini 2.0 Flash¹ and Gemini 2.0 Flash Thinking¹ models
  • xAI Grok-2² model
  • Perplexity Sonar¹, Sonar Pro² and Sonar Reasoning¹ models

¹ available with Raycast Pro ² available with Raycast Pro + Advanced AI

🐞 Fixes

  • Window Management: Added missing types for getActiveWindow.
