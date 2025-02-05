v1.91.0February 5, 2025
✦ Hyper Key
Put your unused keys to work with our new Hyper Key feature. Transform a single key, such as Caps Lock, into the Hyper Key, which combines all four modifiers: ⌃⌥⌘⇧. This additional modifier key enhances your keyboard shortcuts across all apps, serving as a lightweight companion for boosting productivity with Raycast and other applications.
To customize the Hyper Key, go to Settings → Advanced → Hyper Key.
Read more about the new feature here!
💎 Improvements
- Raycast Focus: Added an option to reopen apps that were closed at the beginning of a session after the session is completed
- Raycast Focus: Added support for Firefox, Zen Browser, Chromium, Ecosia, Orion, Vivaldi, and Yandex
- Raycast Focus: Added automatic pause of the active focus session when the system goes to sleep
🐞 Fixes
- AI Chat: Preset name now displays correctly again when opening a new chat
🧬 API
✨ New
More AI models added in Raycast 1.90.0 are now also part of the API:
- DeepSeek R1² reasoning model (powered by Together AI) and its distilled version¹ (powered by Groq)
- OpenAI o1-mini² and o1-preview² reasoning models
- OpenAI o3-mini¹
- Google Gemini 1.5 Flash¹ and Gemini 1.5 Pro², Gemini 2.0 Flash¹ and Gemini 2.0 Flash Thinking¹ models
- xAI Grok-2² model
- Perplexity Sonar¹, Sonar Pro² and Sonar Reasoning¹ models
¹ available with Raycast Pro ² available with Raycast Pro + Advanced AI
🐞 Fixes
- Window Management: Added missing types for
getActiveWindow.