✦ Hyper Key

Put your unused keys to work with our new Hyper Key feature. Transform a single key, such as Caps Lock, into the Hyper Key, which combines all four modifiers: ⌃⌥⌘⇧. This additional modifier key enhances your keyboard shortcuts across all apps, serving as a lightweight companion for boosting productivity with Raycast and other applications.

To customize the Hyper Key, go to Settings → Advanced → Hyper Key.

Read more about the new feature here!

💎 Improvements

Raycast Focus: Added an option to reopen apps that were closed at the beginning of a session after the session is completed

Raycast Focus: Added support for Firefox, Zen Browser, Chromium, Ecosia, Orion, Vivaldi, and Yandex

Raycast Focus: Added automatic pause of the active focus session when the system goes to sleep

🐞 Fixes

AI Chat: Preset name now displays correctly again when opening a new chat

🧬 API

✨ New

More AI models added in Raycast 1.90.0 are now also part of the API:

DeepSeek R1² reasoning model (powered by Together AI) and its distilled version¹ (powered by Groq)

OpenAI o1-mini² and o1-preview² reasoning models

OpenAI o3-mini¹

Google Gemini 1.5 Flash¹ and Gemini 1.5 Pro², Gemini 2.0 Flash¹ and Gemini 2.0 Flash Thinking¹ models

xAI Grok-2² model

Perplexity Sonar¹, Sonar Pro² and Sonar Reasoning¹ models

¹ available with Raycast Pro ² available with Raycast Pro + Advanced AI

🐞 Fixes