🎯 Custom Focus Categories

Raycast Focus became even more powerful! Introducing Custom Focus Categories, a new way to take control of your focus sessions. Now you can create personalized groups of apps and websites that align with your workflow, ensuring distractions stay at bay when you need to concentrate.

To get started, open Raycast and search Create Focus Category.

Learn more about the new feature here.

✨ New

Raycast Focus: You can now set a Focus filter at the system level to start a Raycast Focus session simultaneously with a system Focus, such as Do Not Disturb. For more information on setting it up, visit the manual page.

You can now set a Focus filter at the system level to start a Raycast Focus session simultaneously with a system Focus, such as Do Not Disturb. For more information on setting it up, visit the manual page. Raycast Focus: Added two Apple Shortcuts to automatize your focus workflows: Start Focus Session and Complete Focus Session. Learn more about these Shortcuts here.

💎 Improvements

Hyper Key: You can now opt-out of using the Shift key with Hyper key. Toggle this option in Raycast Advanced settings. This allows you to remap Hyper key to either ⌃⌥⇧⌘ or ⌃⌥⌘ .

You can now opt-out of using the Shift key with Hyper key. Toggle this option in Raycast Advanced settings. This allows you to remap Hyper key to either or . Hyper Key: You can now use function keys ( F1 , F2 ...) to act as Hyper key

You can now use function keys ( , ...) to act as Hyper key Raycast Focus: Added session information to the status bar item's menu

Added session information to the status bar item's menu Raycast Focus: Introduced a deeplink to complete a session: raycast://focus/complete

Introduced a deeplink to complete a session: raycast://focus/complete Raycast Focus: Included some RSS apps and websites in the News built-in category

Included some RSS apps and websites in the News built-in category Raycast Focus: Changed the focus session status bar item icon to a standard monochrome icon for sessions with unlimited duration

Changed the focus session status bar item icon to a standard monochrome icon for sessions with unlimited duration Raycast Focus: Added possibility to turn off sounds. Raycast Settings → Extensions → Raycast Focus → Play Sound toggle.

Added possibility to turn off sounds. Raycast Settings → Extensions → Raycast Focus → Play Sound toggle. Raycast AI: Added an option to configure web search for Quick AI. To change, go to Raycast Settings → AI → Quick AI Model → Web Search.

Added an option to configure web search for Quick AI. To change, go to Raycast Settings → AI → Quick AI Model → Web Search. Raycast AI: Remembers your recently used models and shows them on the top in the model selector.

🐞 Fixes