🐋 More AI Models

It’s not easy to stay up-to-date with all the new AI models that pop up every so often. Let alone actually try them and experience them first-hand. That’s why we’re continuing with our vision of building one UI that supports many models.

Today, we're adding a bunch of new models to Raycast AI! Including DeepSeek’s R1, which has taken the world by surprise last week. Reasoning models such as R1 and the new Sonar Reasoning are fascinating. They bridge the gap between raw data and human-like decision making. Aside from these reasoning models, we’ve also added new models from Google Gemini, xAI Grok, Perplexity, and OpenAI.

✨ New

DeepSeek R1² reasoning model (powered by Together AI) and it's distilled version¹ (powered by Groq)

OpenAI o1-mini² and o1-preview² reasoning models

Google Gemini 1.5 Flash¹ and Gemini 1.5 Pro², Gemini 2.0 Flash¹ and Gemini 2.0 Flash Thinking¹ models

xAI Grok-2² model

Perplexity Sonar¹, Sonar Pro² and Sonar Reasoning¹ models

¹ available with Raycast Pro

² available with Raycast Pro + Advanced AI

🐞 Fixes