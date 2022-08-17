The Clipboard History, My Schedule to join my remote classes, jotting down notes with Floating Notes, Window Management has replaced Magnet for me, Calculator for quick calculations, the new menu bar commands, etc.
Snippets - Using keywords like
@personalm,
@workem and
@studentm automatically “type in” my emails for me.
⌘ + space - I replaced Spotlight right from the beginning!
⌘ + control + ⌥ + space - The confetti hotkey. You have to have a dedicated confetti button!
I’ve been involved with the extensions community since the day I came to know of Raycast, I have about 10 extensions in the Store and 3 in the works 😉. I absolutely love the Raycast community, all the developers have been supportive through the entire process with feedback, suggestions, code reviews and testing.
I've received several emails from kind users telling me how much they love my extensions and how useful they are for them, which makes me super happy! (thanks Raycast)
P.S. I’ve spent hours staring at raycast.com, the design is 11/10! Even the landing page itself has inspired me to create amazing websites.
