Search for text you copied earlier and paste it again.

The Clipboard History extension lets you find and use content that you copied earlier. It supports text, images, colors and links and you can pin often used entries.

Copied content never leaves your computer and is encrypted on your local hard drive. Passwords copied from any password managers and other transient data are ignored by default.

Getting Started

Follow these steps to set up the extension:

Go to the Extensions panel in the Raycast preferences Select and enable the Clipboard History extension Optionally, you can also set up a Hotkey or alias for this extension for even faster access.

Afterwards, you will be able to use the Clipboard History extension.