StoreProTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Log inDownload
Log in

Clipboard History

Search for text you copied earlier and paste it again.

The Clipboard History extension lets you find and use content that you copied earlier. It supports text, images, colors and links and you can pin often used entries.

Copied content never leaves your computer and is encrypted on your local hard drive. Passwords copied from any password managers and other transient data are ignored by default.

Getting Started

Follow these steps to set up the extension:

  1. Go to the Extensions panel in the Raycast preferences
  2. Select and enable the Clipboard History extension
  3. Optionally, you can also set up a Hotkey or alias for this extension for even faster access.

Afterwards, you will be able to use the Clipboard History extension.

Product
StoreProTeamsPricingChangelogBrowser ExtensionDevelopersAPI DocsManualTroubleshootingFAQ
Company
CareersManifestoPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceDPAPress KitContact
Community
Community StoriesSlackX/TwitterGitHubDribbble
By Raycast
SnippetsPromptsChat Presetsray.soIcon MakerMerchWallpapers
Subscribe to our newsletter.

Get product updates and news in your inbox. No spam.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive Raycast’s monthly newsletter. For more information, please read our privacy policy. You can always withdraw your consent.