Calendar

Check upcoming meetings and join conference calls.

With the Calendar extension, you can get a quick overview of your schedule, and never miss a conference call again.

Commands

My Schedule: Check your availability, block focus time or get an overview of your daily, weekly and monthly plan.

Join Events: Your next event shows up in the root search. Just hit to join the conference call! If there is a native app installed for the conference service, the app is opened directly without any annoying tabs.

Getting Started

Follow these steps to set up the extension:

  1. Go to the Extensions panel in the Raycast preferences
  2. Select and enable the Calendar extension
  3. Click Permission Required and allow access
  4. Optionally, configure the calendars you want to see in Raycast

Afterwards, you should be able to use the Calendar commands.

Support

The Calendar extension connects to your Mac's Internet Accounts. You can use iCloud, Exchange, Google, Yahoo and other CalDav services.

