Check upcoming meetings and join conference calls.
With the Calendar extension, you can get a quick overview of your schedule, and never miss a conference call again.
My Schedule: Check your availability, block focus time or get an overview of your daily, weekly and monthly plan.
Join Events: Your next event shows up in the root search. Just hit
↵ to join the conference call! If there is a native app installed for the conference service, the app is opened directly without any annoying tabs.
Follow these steps to set up the extension:
Afterwards, you should be able to use the Calendar commands.
The Calendar extension connects to your Mac's Internet Accounts. You can use iCloud, Exchange, Google, Yahoo and other CalDav services.