Window Management

Move and resize application windows.

With the Window Management extension, you can move and scale other application windows with ease.

Commands

Move Up/Down/Left/Right: Move the focused window to the edge of the screen in any direction.

Maximize: Maximize the focused window to fit the screen. Alternatively maximize only width or height.

Center: Center the focused window in the the screen.

Bottom/Left/Center/Right/Top Half: Resize the focused window to the bottom, left, center, right or top half of the screen.

First/First Two/Center/Last Two/Last Third: Resize the focused window to the first, first two, center, last two or last third of the screen.

Toggle Fullscreen: Toggle the fullscreen mode of focused window.

Top Left/Top Right/Bottom Left/Bottom Right Quarter: Resize the focused window to the top left, top right, bottom left or bottom right quarter of the screen.

Previous/Next Display: Move the focused window to the previous or next display.

Restore: Restore focused window to its last position.

Getting Started

Follow these steps to set up the extension:

  1. Go to the Extensions panel in the Raycast preferences
  2. Select and enable the Window Management extension
  3. Execute a command to grant the required permissions

Afterwards, you should be able to use all commands of the extension.

