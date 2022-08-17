StoreProTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Log inDownload
Log in
Go back
Andreas Storm
Andreas Storm
I’m Andreas, but better known as Stormi. OG Raycast user and I tweet about design and little big details of digital products.

Favorite feature

Since I have quite a few meetings, I often use Commands to join or create new calls on the go. This saves me a ton of time – I couldn’t live without it.

Most used Commands, Quicklinks, Scripts and Snippets

Most Commands in the Window Management are always helpful; Figma Files by Michael Schultz in the Store, and File Search by Raycast.

image

Top extensions from the Store

As I mentioned, an extension I use often from the Store is Figma Files, so I can quickly find and open files inside Figma, without needing to navigate in the app.

I also use Zoom and Google Meet to start calls, schedule new meetings, and see my upcoming call schedule.

Aliases, hotkeys, and fallback searches

⌘ ⌥ B for Open Browser, ⌘ ⌥ F for Figma Files, and a bunch for Window Management.

image

Anything else

Simple, clean, and fast. For me, it’s already a perfect tool and I’m always amazed when the team releases new things.

More stories

Benjamin Hoppe
Read more
Benjamin Hoppe
Product Designer
Jakub Soboczyński
Read more
Jakub Soboczyński
Frontend Developer
Michael Nielsen
Read more
Michael Nielsen
Product Engineer
Share your experience
Fill out the template 

Ready for take-off?

Download the Raycast app and start taking your productivity to new heights.

Download for Mac
or$ brew install --cask raycast
macOS 12+
Stay up to date

We’d love to stay connected with you. If the feeling’s mutual, follow @raycastapp on Twitter for the latest news and updates.

Help shape the product

Lots of the best and brightest ideas come from you. Join our Slack Community to help create the future of Raycast.

Product
StoreProTeamsPricingChangelogBrowser ExtensionDevelopersAPI DocsManualTroubleshootingFAQ
Company
CareersManifestoPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceDPAPress KitContact
Community
Community StoriesSlackX/TwitterGitHubDribbble
By Raycast
SnippetsPromptsChat Presetsray.soIcon MakerMerchWallpapers
Subscribe to our newsletter.

Get product updates and news in your inbox. No spam.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive Raycast’s monthly newsletter. For more information, please read our privacy policy. You can always withdraw your consent.