Since I have quite a few meetings, I often use Commands to join or create new calls on the go. This saves me a ton of time – I couldn’t live without it.
Most Commands in the Window Management are always helpful; Figma Files by Michael Schultz in the Store, and File Search by Raycast.
As I mentioned, an extension I use often from the Store is Figma Files, so I can quickly find and open files inside Figma, without needing to navigate in the app.
I also use Zoom and Google Meet to start calls, schedule new meetings, and see my upcoming call schedule.
⌘ ⌥ B for Open Browser,
⌘ ⌥ F for Figma Files, and a bunch for Window Management.
Simple, clean, and fast. For me, it’s already a perfect tool and I’m always amazed when the team releases new things.
