Store, search and insert frequently used text.
Write faster by using snippets to store and insert frequently used text. Expand them automatically with a keyword.
Create Snippet: Use the command to store a new snippet. If you specify a keyword, you can simply type it in any application to have it auto-expand in-place. Snippets are handy for frequently used text such as canned email responsnes, code or emojis.
Search Snippets: Quickly search snippets by title to insert it into the front-most application. Or copy the content to share it.
Follow these steps to set up the extension:
Afterwards you should be ready to speed up your writing with snippets.