Write faster by using snippets to store and insert frequently used text. Expand them automatically with a keyword.

Commands

Create Snippet: Use the command to store a new snippet. If you specify a keyword, you can simply type it in any application to have it auto-expand in-place. Snippets are handy for frequently used text such as canned email responsnes, code or emojis.

Search Snippets: Quickly search snippets by title to insert it into the front-most application. Or copy the content to share it.

Getting Started

Follow these steps to set up the extension:

Go to the Extensions panel in the Raycast preferences Select and enable the Snippets extension Optionally, configure the commands that you want to use

Afterwards you should be ready to speed up your writing with snippets.

Learn More