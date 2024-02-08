I save a lot of pictures and text so I love the Clipboard History, but also I love the Gmail extension that allows me to check the emails I receive without actually opening the inbox, but use the Calculator to convert values and times.
I love Quicklinks, because it allows me to get to my notes right away, but also Snippets, so I don't have to write whole sentences. It's great!
I have about 80 extensions and of these, 40 I have customized via hotkeys, so that I can have everything at hand, for example:
⌘ + ⌥ + à - I can open a google meet
⌘ + ⌥ + l - my Clipboard History
I have set that each row in the keyboard has functions for a specific sector.
Thinking back, I'm glad I found an app that allows me to essentially do everything. The first week I downloaded raycast I didn't know my way around because of how many things could be done.
I spent a week having fun setting everything up and to this day I am always on the hunt for new amazing extensions that can improve my productivity and all for free, amazing!
