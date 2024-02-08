StoreProTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Andrea Cipriani
Hi, my name is Andrea, I am a university student attending digital economy in Italy and I want to try new tools that increase productivity.

Favorite feature

I save a lot of pictures and text so I love the Clipboard History, but also I love the Gmail extension that allows me to check the emails I receive without actually opening the inbox, but use the Calculator to convert values and times.

Most used Commands, Quicklinks, Scripts and Snippets

I love Quicklinks, because it allows me to get to my notes right away, but also Snippets, so I don't have to write whole sentences. It's great!

Top extensions from the Store

  • Deepcast - I can translate all and now
  • Gmail - I can check my email directly from raycast without open thw website
  • Windows managament - I have multiple screens and with this function, without software I can change the size of the windows
  • Google search - I can search for anything, from any screen I'm on
  • Youtube downloader - I have the ability to download YouTube videos, useful when I have to listen to explanations and have no connection

Aliases, hotkeys, and fallback searches

I have about 80 extensions and of these, 40 I have customized via hotkeys, so that I can have everything at hand, for example:

  • ⌘ + ⌥ + à - I can open a google meet
  • ⌘ + ⌥ + l - my Clipboard History

I have set that each row in the keyboard has functions for a specific sector.

Anything else

Thinking back, I'm glad I found an app that allows me to essentially do everything. The first week I downloaded raycast I didn't know my way around because of how many things could be done.

I spent a week having fun setting everything up and to this day I am always on the hunt for new amazing extensions that can improve my productivity and all for free, amazing!

