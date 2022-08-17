Favorite feature

For me, Floating Notes is still the most frictionless way to take digital notes I’ve ever seen. I use it daily as an inbox for all my random thoughts and quick reminders. I can’t imagine working without it now.

Most used Commands, Quicklinks, Scripts and Snippets

I really should learn more about all these and become more of a power user. But I have most of the links in my Safari bookmarks hooked up with a Quicklink for easier access if I know where I want to go.

Top extensions from the Store

I use Apple Reminders on a daily basis. Linear, Apple notes, and Sip are some others I use frequently too.

Aliases, hotkeys, and fallback searches

I’m such a rookie, but I replaced spotlight with ⌘ + space and floating notes pop in with the ⌘ + ⌥ . Very handy.

Anything else

I love just how lightweight Raycast feels. The way I interact with the product makes me forget how much it actually does. Raycast is a rare example of a world-class team designing and building software that’s truly a joy to use.