Create Quicklinks to launch anything faster: Links in the browser, project folders in the terminal or web searches.

Use the Create Quicklink command to add a new link. Use queries to perform searches on Google, Dribbble or other websites. Specify an application that the link should open with. All Quicklinks are accessible from within the root search.

In addition, checkout the pre-built Quicklinks via Raycast Preferences -> Extensions -> Quicklinks -> Find in Library. Add a Google, Twitter or Stack Overflow search to your toolsuite with just a few clicks.