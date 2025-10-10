This is a Raycast extension for OVHcloud.
With this extension you can only Manage Domains (for now).
Install extension: Click the
Install Extension button in the top right of this page OR
install via Raycast Store
Prepare:
This extension uses official APIs and needs configuration. Refer to First Steps with the OVHcloud APIs - OVHcloud to learn where and how to get your keys.
As reference:
Navigate to "API keys" in "Identity and Access Management (IAM)" (the exact link depends on your OVHcloud region but here is
CA example: https://ca.ovh.com/manager/#/iam/api-keys)
Click on "Create an API key"
Enter Application name e.g. Raycast
Enter Application description e.g. Raycast Extension
Select Validity of your choice but choose 30 days or Unlimited unless you are comfortable rotating keys periodically
Choose Rights - if you are comfortable, you can set this as
|-
|-
|GET
|*
|PUT
|*
|POST
|*
|DELETE
|*
... but this will give ALL permissions in your account.
If you are not comfortable, you will need to specify the relevant endpoint's rights by referring to your region's endpoint reference. It is difficult to provide an example since the rights may not be uniform across regions.
Configure:
There are a lot of items in OVHCloud. PRs are welcome but due to the complexity of the APIs e.g. some endpoints are only available in certain regions, it's recommended to open an
Issue for discussion first.
OVHCloud has strict guidelines on usage of their Brand Assets so this is an alternative inspired by their Brand Colors. Feel free to make a PR if you have a better logo in mind 😅.
