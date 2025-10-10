Navigate to "API keys" in "Identity and Access Management (IAM)" (the exact link depends on your OVHcloud region but here is CA example: https://ca.ovh.com/manager/#/iam/api-keys )

Select Validity of your choice but choose 30 days or Unlimited unless you are comfortable rotating keys periodically

Choose Rights - if you are comfortable, you can set this as

- - GET * PUT * POST * DELETE *

... but this will give ALL permissions in your account.

If you are not comfortable, you will need to specify the relevant endpoint's rights by referring to your region's endpoint reference. It is difficult to provide an example since the rights may not be uniform across regions.