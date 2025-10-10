StoreProAIiOSTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Log inDownload
Log in
Extension Icon

OVHcloud

Manage Domains in OVHCloud
Avatarxmok
New
Install Extension
Overview

OVHcloud

This is a Raycast extension for OVHcloud.

With this extension you can only Manage Domains (for now).

🚀 Getting Started

  1. Install extension: Click the Install Extension button in the top right of this page OR install via Raycast Store

  2. Prepare:

    This extension uses official APIs and needs configuration. Refer to First Steps with the OVHcloud APIs - OVHcloud to learn where and how to get your keys.

    As reference:

    • Navigate to "API keys" in "Identity and Access Management (IAM)" (the exact link depends on your OVHcloud region but here is CA example: https://ca.ovh.com/manager/#/iam/api-keys)

    • Click on "Create an API key"

    • Enter Application name e.g. Raycast

    • Enter Application description e.g. Raycast Extension

    • Select Validity of your choice but choose 30 days or Unlimited unless you are comfortable rotating keys periodically

    • Choose Rights - if you are comfortable, you can set this as

      --
      GET*
      PUT*
      POST*
      DELETE*

      ... but this will give ALL permissions in your account.

      If you are not comfortable, you will need to specify the relevant endpoint's rights by referring to your region's endpoint reference. It is difficult to provide an example since the rights may not be uniform across regions.

  3. Configure:

    • OVH API Endpoint - Choose the correct region
    • Application Key - Enter this from previous section
    • Application Secret - Enter this from previous section
    • Consumer Key - Enter this from previous section

🗒️ Note

There are a lot of items in OVHCloud. PRs are welcome but due to the complexity of the APIs e.g. some endpoints are only available in certain regions, it's recommended to open an Issue for discussion first.

What's with the logo?

OVHCloud has strict guidelines on usage of their Brand Assets so this is an alternative inspired by their Brand Colors. Feel free to make a PR if you have a better logo in mind 😅.

Looking for more infra extensions? Try these:

Compatibility
  • macOS
  • Windows
Categories
Developer Tools
Source code
View source
Report BugRequest Feature
Product
StoreProTeamsPricingChangelogBrowser ExtensionDevelopersiOSWindowsAPI DocsManualTroubleshootingRaycast vs AlfredFAQ
Core Features
Raycast AIRaycast NotesRaycast FocusClipboard HistoryWindow ManagementSnippetsFile SearchQuicklinksCalculatorCalendarSystemEmoji Picker
Top Extensions
Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsPomodoro TimerProductivityProject ManagementTime ManagementTranscriptTranslationWork From HomeAI
Company
CareersManifestoPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceDPATrust CenterPress KitContact
Community
Community StoriesAmbassadorsSlackX/TwitterGitHubDribbble
By Raycast
Try Raycast AIExplore SnippetsExplore QuicklinksPromptsChat Presetsray.soIcon MakerMerchWallpapers
Subscribe to our newsletter.

Get product updates and news in your inbox. No spam.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive Raycast’s monthly newsletter. For more information, please read our privacy policy. You can always withdraw your consent.