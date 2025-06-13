StoreProAIiOSTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Dokploy

Deploy Anywhere with Total Freedom and Ease.
Overview

Dokploy

This is a Raycast extension for Dokploy - Deploy Anywhere with Total Freedom and Ease. With this extension, for each instance you can:

  • View Projects
    • View Services
      • Create Application
      • Create Database
      • Delete Service
    • View Docker (Containers)
      • View Docker Config
    • View Users

🚀 Getting Started

  1. Install extension: Click the Install Extension button in the top right of this page OR install via Raycast Store

  2. Configure:

    API Keys are scoped to organizations, so for each organization you want to use, create an API Token for it in the Dashboard and add it as a separate instance

    For each instance (or organization) you have, run the "Instances" command and add -

    • Name: This can be anything you want
    • Instance URL: The URL of your Dokploy instance with port
    • API Key: Follow instruction from Dokploy API | Dokploy

