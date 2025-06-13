Dokploy

This is a Raycast extension for Dokploy - Deploy Anywhere with Total Freedom and Ease. With this extension, for each instance you can:

View Projects View Services Create Application Create Database Delete Service View Docker (Containers) View Docker Config View Users



🚀 Getting Started

Install extension: Click the Install Extension button in the top right of this page OR install via Raycast Store Configure: API Keys are scoped to organizations, so for each organization you want to use, create an API Token for it in the Dashboard and add it as a separate instance For each instance (or organization) you have, run the "Instances" command and add - Name: This can be anything you want

Instance URL: The URL of your Dokploy instance with port

API Key: Follow instruction from Dokploy API | Dokploy

Looking for more infra extensions? Try these: