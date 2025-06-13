This is a Raycast extension for Dokploy - Deploy Anywhere with Total Freedom and Ease. With this extension, for each instance you can:
Install extension: Click the
Install Extension button in the top right of this page OR
install via Raycast Store
Configure:
API Keys are scoped to organizations, so for each organization you want to use, create an API Token for it in the Dashboard and add it as a separate instance
For each instance (or organization) you have, run the "Instances" command and add -
Follow instruction from Dokploy API | Dokploy
