This is a Raycast extension for Appwrite - Build like a team of hundreds. With this extension you can view various services in multiple Appwrite projects.
Since:
...the extension allows you to add each project, securely store it via Raycast LocalStorage, then view its serviecs. This means you can have, for example, 2 hosted Appwrite projects with different endpoints as well as multiple self-hosted projects.
Install extension: Click the
Install Extension button in the top right of this page OR
install via Raycast Store
Configure:
For each project you have, run the "Projects" command and add -
Get this from Project Settings
Follow instruction from API keys - Docs - Appwrite
