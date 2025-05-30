Appwrite

This is a Raycast extension for Appwrite - Build like a team of hundreds. With this extension you can view various services in multiple Appwrite projects.

🤔 How It Works

Since:

there can be multiple Appwrite projects with a mix of self-hosted and hosted, API keys are scoped to single projects,

...the extension allows you to add each project, securely store it via Raycast LocalStorage, then view its serviecs. This means you can have, for example, 2 hosted Appwrite projects with different endpoints as well as multiple self-hosted projects.

🚀 Getting Started

Install extension: Click the Install Extension button in the top right of this page OR install via Raycast Store Configure: For each project you have, run the "Projects" command and add - Local Name: This can be anything you want

Appwrite Endpoint: This will depend on your Appwrite instance e.g. "https://REGION.cloud.appwrite.io/v1" or "https://appwrite.example.com/v1"

Project ID - Get this from Project Settings

this from Project Settings API Key: Follow instruction from API keys - Docs - Appwrite

