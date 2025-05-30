StoreProAIiOSTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Appwrite

Add Projects and View Services
Appwrite

This is a Raycast extension for Appwrite - Build like a team of hundreds. With this extension you can view various services in multiple Appwrite projects.

🤔 How It Works

Since:

  1. there can be multiple Appwrite projects with a mix of self-hosted and hosted,
  2. API keys are scoped to single projects,

...the extension allows you to add each project, securely store it via Raycast LocalStorage, then view its serviecs. This means you can have, for example, 2 hosted Appwrite projects with different endpoints as well as multiple self-hosted projects.

🚀 Getting Started

  1. Install extension: Click the Install Extension button in the top right of this page OR install via Raycast Store

  2. Configure:

    For each project you have, run the "Projects" command and add -

Looking for more infra extensions? Try these:

