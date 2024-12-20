This is a Raycast extension for Oracle Cloud. With this extension you can view Core Services (only Instances for now) and VNIC Attachments.
Install extension: Click the
Install Extension button in the top right of this page OR
install via Raycast Store
Configure:
This extension uses the official SDK and needs configuration. Refer to Developer Resources > Developer Guide > Setup and Prerequisites > SDK and CLI Configuration File to learn where and how your configuration file needs to be set. Once done, the extension will work without further confguration needed.
There are a lot of items in Oracle Cloud. PRs are welcome but due to the complexity of the SDK, it's recommended to open an Issue for discussion first.
Oracle has strict guidelines on usage of their Brand Assets so this is an alternative inspired by their Brand Colors. Feel free to make a PR if you have a better logo in mind 😅.
