Oracle Cloud

This is a Raycast extension for Oracle Cloud. With this extension you can view Core Services (only Instances for now) and VNIC Attachments.

🚀 Getting Started

Install extension: Click the Install Extension button in the top right of this page OR install via Raycast Store Configure: This extension uses the official SDK and needs configuration. Refer to Developer Resources > Developer Guide > Setup and Prerequisites > SDK and CLI Configuration File to learn where and how your configuration file needs to be set. Once done, the extension will work without further confguration needed.

🗒️ Note

There are a lot of items in Oracle Cloud. PRs are welcome but due to the complexity of the SDK, it's recommended to open an Issue for discussion first.

❔

What's with the logo?

Oracle has strict guidelines on usage of their Brand Assets so this is an alternative inspired by their Brand Colors. Feel free to make a PR if you have a better logo in mind 😅.

