This is a Raycast extension for Coolify. With this extension you can view Servers, Server Details, Resources, Teams, Team Members and more in your Coolify instance.
Install extension: Click the
Install Extension button in the top right of this page OR via Raycast Store
Enter your Coolify Details: The first time you use the extension, you'll need to enter the following in Preferences OR at first prompt:
a. The URL of your Coolify instance (w/ Port) (e.g. https://app.coolify.io/)
b. API Token (check Coolify Docs for up-to-date method (https://coolify.io/docs/api-reference/authorization)