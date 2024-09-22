StoreProTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Coolify

View Servers, Resources, Teams and more
Coolify Raycast Extension

This is a Raycast extension for Coolify. With this extension you can view Servers, Server Details, Resources, Teams, Team Members and more in your Coolify instance.

🚀 Getting Started

  1. Install extension: Click the Install Extension button in the top right of this page OR via Raycast Store

  2. Enter your Coolify Details: The first time you use the extension, you'll need to enter the following in Preferences OR at first prompt:

    a. The URL of your Coolify instance (w/ Port) (e.g. https://app.coolify.io/)

    b. API Token (check Coolify Docs for up-to-date method (https://coolify.io/docs/api-reference/authorization)

