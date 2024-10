Vultr Raycast Extension

This is a Raycast extension for Vultr.

๐Ÿš€ Getting Started

Install extension: Click the Install Extension button in the top right of this page OR install via Raycast Store Enter your Vultr Personal Access Token: Navigate to Settings (API)

to Settings (API) Ensure API is Enabled

API is Enabled Generate new API Key

new API Key Copy and Paste this in Preferences

๐Ÿ—’๏ธ NOTES

As of Initial Version the extension allows you to: