This is a Raycast extension for Infisical - Secrets management on autopilot.
Install extension: Click the
Install Extension button in the top right of this page OR
install via Raycast Store
Prepare: This extension uses Universal Auth through a Machine Identity:
a.
Navigate to Project Members
b.
Click Access Control from the nav
c.
Click Identities tab
d.
Click "Create Identity"
e.
Enter "Name" e.g. Raycast,
Select "Role" (preferably Admin) and click
Create
f.
Copy the ID and Secret and
move to next section
Configure:
a. Site URL - unless you are self-hosting, there is no need to change this from the default of
https://app.infisical.com
b. Organization ID -
Navigate to Organization Settings,
Copy ID
c. Client ID -
Paste using instructions from previous section
d. Client Secret -
Paste using instructions from previous section
Once you have successfully authenticated, the extension will attempt to
verify and
renew token on each subsequent run; In normal cases the
token is valid for 30 days so you can
check "Disable Token Verification" to disable this behavior.
