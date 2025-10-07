StoreProAIiOSTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Log inDownload
Log in
Extension Icon

Infisical

Secrets management on autopilot
Avatarxmok
New
Install Extension
Overview

Infisical

This is a Raycast extension for Infisical - Secrets management on autopilot.

🚀 Getting Started

  1. Install extension: Click the Install Extension button in the top right of this page OR install via Raycast Store

  2. Prepare: This extension uses Universal Auth through a Machine Identity:

    a. Navigate to Project Members

    b. Click Access Control from the nav

    c. Click Identities tab

    d. Click "Create Identity"

    e. Enter "Name" e.g. Raycast, Select "Role" (preferably Admin) and click Create

    f. Copy the ID and Secret and move to next section

  3. Configure:

    a. Site URL - unless you are self-hosting, there is no need to change this from the default of https://app.infisical.com

    b. Organization ID - Navigate to Organization Settings, Copy ID

    c. Client ID - Paste using instructions from previous section

    d. Client Secret - Paste using instructions from previous section

🗒️ Note

Once you have successfully authenticated, the extension will attempt to verify and renew token on each subsequent run; In normal cases the token is valid for 30 days so you can check "Disable Token Verification" to disable this behavior.

Looking for more cool OSS extensions? Try these:

Compatibility
  • macOS
Categories
Security
Source code
View source
Report BugRequest Feature
Product
StoreProTeamsPricingChangelogBrowser ExtensionDevelopersiOSWindowsAPI DocsManualTroubleshootingRaycast vs AlfredFAQ
Core Features
Raycast AIRaycast NotesRaycast FocusClipboard HistoryWindow ManagementSnippetsFile SearchQuicklinksCalculatorCalendarSystemEmoji Picker
Top Extensions
Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsPomodoro TimerProductivityProject ManagementTime ManagementTranscriptTranslationWork From HomeAI
Company
CareersManifestoPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceDPATrust CenterPress KitContact
Community
Community StoriesAmbassadorsSlackX/TwitterGitHubDribbble
By Raycast
Try Raycast AIExplore SnippetsExplore QuicklinksPromptsChat Presetsray.soIcon MakerMerchWallpapers
Subscribe to our newsletter.

Get product updates and news in your inbox. No spam.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive Raycast’s monthly newsletter. For more information, please read our privacy policy. You can always withdraw your consent.