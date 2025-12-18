StoreProAIiOSWindowsTeamsDevelopersBlogPricing
Umami

The modern analytics platform for effortless insights
Overview

Umami

This is a Raycast extension for Umami - The modern analytics platform for effortless insights.

🧪 Versions

This extension is tested on the following:

VersionType
v2.11.3Self-Hosted
v3.0.3Cloud

⚙️ Configuration

This extension supports both "Umami Cloud" and "Umami Self-Hosted".

Cloud

PreferenceComment
Umami EndpointUse the default https://api.umami.is/v1
Umami API Key (Cloud)Create this in your Dashboard

Self-Hosted

PreferenceComment
Umami EndpointThe URL of your Umami instance including "api" e.g. https://umami.example.com/api/
Umami User ID (Self-Hosted)The ID of the User performing the API calls
Umami Client Secret (Self-Hosted)A random string used to generate unique values. This needs to match the APP_SECRET used in the Umami deployment

For now, the extension shows you your sites with the last 24 hours of stats

Compatibility
  • macOS
  • Windows
Categories
ApplicationsData
