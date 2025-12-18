Umami

This is a Raycast extension for Umami - The modern analytics platform for effortless insights.

🧪 Versions

This extension is tested on the following:

Version Type v2.11.3 Self-Hosted v3.0.3 Cloud

⚙️ Configuration

This extension supports both "Umami Cloud" and "Umami Self-Hosted".

Cloud

Preference Comment Umami Endpoint Use the default https://api.umami.is/v1 Umami API Key (Cloud) Create this in your Dashboard

Self-Hosted

Preference Comment Umami Endpoint The URL of your Umami instance including "api" e.g. https://umami.example.com/api/ Umami User ID (Self-Hosted) The ID of the User performing the API calls Umami Client Secret (Self-Hosted) A random string used to generate unique values. This needs to match the APP_SECRET used in the Umami deployment