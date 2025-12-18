This is a Raycast extension for Umami - The modern analytics platform for effortless insights.
This extension is tested on the following:
|Version
|Type
|v2.11.3
|Self-Hosted
|v3.0.3
|Cloud
This extension supports both "Umami Cloud" and "Umami Self-Hosted".
|Preference
|Comment
|Umami Endpoint
|Use the default
https://api.umami.is/v1
|Umami API Key (Cloud)
|Create this in your Dashboard
|Preference
|Comment
|Umami Endpoint
|The URL of your Umami instance including "api" e.g.
https://umami.example.com/api/
|Umami User ID (Self-Hosted)
|The ID of the User performing the API calls
|Umami Client Secret (Self-Hosted)
|A random string used to generate unique values. This needs to match the
APP_SECRET used in the Umami deployment
For now, the extension shows you your sites with the last 24 hours of stats