Keygen

This is a Raycast extension for Keygen - Open, enterprise-grade licensing & distribution. With this extension you can:

View Licenses Create License

View Policies Create Policy



🚀 Getting Started

Install extension: Click the Install Extension button in the top right of this page OR install via Raycast Store Get your Keygen Account ID: Navigate to Settings

to Settings Copy and Paste the ID in Preferences. Get your Keygen Admin Token: Keygen has different token types: For best results: use an Admin Token ( admin-xxxx...xxxx ),

Token ( ), If you are concerned about security, use an Environment Token ( env-xxxx...xxxx ),

Token ( ), If you only want to view your Licenses, you can use a Product Token ( prod-xxxx...xxxx ) To generate an Admin Token, refer to API Tokens - API Reference - Documentation - Keygen and make a request similar to the one below curl -X POST https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/<account>/tokens \ -H 'Accept: application/vnd.api+json' \ -u "<email>:<password>" Copy and Paste the token in Preferences.

🗺️ Roadmap

Keygen has a lot to offer and there will be commands and "AI Tools" to deal with more entities such as:

Entitlements

Groups

Machines

Components

Processes

Users

... and more.

➕ More

