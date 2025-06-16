This is a Raycast extension for Keygen - Open, enterprise-grade licensing & distribution. With this extension you can:
Install extension: Click the
Install Extension button in the top right of this page OR
install via Raycast Store
Get your Keygen Account ID:
Navigate to Settings
Copy and
Paste the ID in Preferences.
Get your Keygen Admin Token:
Keygen has different token types:
admin-xxxx...xxxx),
env-xxxx...xxxx),
prod-xxxx...xxxx)
To generate an Admin Token,
refer to API Tokens - API Reference - Documentation - Keygen and
make a request similar to the one below
curl -X POST https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/<account>/tokens \
-H 'Accept: application/vnd.api+json' \
-u "<email>:<password>"
Copy and
Paste the token in Preferences.
Keygen has a lot to offer and there will be commands and "AI Tools" to deal with more entities such as:
... and more.
