Keygen

Overview

Keygen

This is a Raycast extension for Keygen - Open, enterprise-grade licensing & distribution. With this extension you can:

  • View Licenses
    • Create License
  • View Policies
    • Create Policy

🚀 Getting Started

  1. Install extension: Click the Install Extension button in the top right of this page OR install via Raycast Store

  2. Get your Keygen Account ID:

    • Navigate to Settings
    • Copy and Paste the ID in Preferences.

  3. Get your Keygen Admin Token:

    Keygen has different token types:

    • For best results: use an Admin Token (admin-xxxx...xxxx),
    • If you are concerned about security, use an Environment Token (env-xxxx...xxxx),
    • If you only want to view your Licenses, you can use a Product Token (prod-xxxx...xxxx)

    To generate an Admin Token, refer to API Tokens - API Reference - Documentation - Keygen and make a request similar to the one below

    curl -X POST https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/<account>/tokens \
    -H 'Accept: application/vnd.api+json' \
    -u "<email>:<password>"

    Copy and Paste the token in Preferences.

🗺️ Roadmap

Keygen has a lot to offer and there will be commands and "AI Tools" to deal with more entities such as:

  • Entitlements
  • Groups
  • Machines
  • Components
  • Processes
  • Users

... and more.

➕ More

Looking for more cool OSS? Try the following extensions:

