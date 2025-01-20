StoreProTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Log inDownload
Log in
Extension Icon

Neon

Manage Neon Projects and API Keys
Avatarxmok
New
Install Extension
Overview

Neon

This is a Raycast extension for Neon - The database you love, on a serverless platform designed to help you build reliable and scalable applications faster. With this extension you can:

  • View, Revoke, Create API Keys
  • View Projects

🚀 Getting Started

  1. Install extension: Click the Install Extension button in the top right of this page OR install via Raycast Store

  2. Enter your Neon API Key: The first time you use the extension, you'll need to enter the Token in Preferences OR at first prompt:

    a. Navigate to Account settings

    b. Click on API keys

    c. Click "Create new API key"

    d. Enter name of your choice

    e. Copy the Token and Paste in Preferences

➕ More

Looking for similar extensions? Try these:

Categories
Developer Tools
Source code
View source
Report BugRequest Feature
People also like
Spotify Player logo

Spotify Player

Spotify's most common features, now at your fingertips. Search for music and podcasts, browse your library, and control the playback. Glance at what's currently playing directly from the menu bar.

Arc logo

Arc

Search and quickly navigate Arc's history and open tabs

Brew logo

Brew

Search and install Homebrew formulae

Product
StoreProTeamsPricingChangelogBrowser ExtensionDevelopersAPI DocsManualTroubleshootingRaycast vs AlfredFAQ
Core Features
Raycast NotesRaycast FocusClipboard HistoryWindow ManagementSnippetsFile SearchQuicklinksCalculatorCalendarSystemEmoji Picker
Top Extensions
AIProject ManagementDesign ToolsProductivityTranscriptTime ManagementTranslationWork From HomePomodoro TimerDeveloper Tools
Company
CareersManifestoPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceDPAPress KitContact
Community
Community StoriesSlackX/TwitterGitHubDribbble
By Raycast
Explore SnippetsExplore QuicklinksPromptsChat Presetsray.soIcon MakerMerchWallpapers
Subscribe to our newsletter.

Get product updates and news in your inbox. No spam.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive Raycast’s monthly newsletter. For more information, please read our privacy policy. You can always withdraw your consent.