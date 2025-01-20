Neon

This is a Raycast extension for Neon - The database you love, on a serverless platform designed to help you build reliable and scalable applications faster. With this extension you can:

View, Revoke, Create API Keys

View Projects

🚀 Getting Started

Install extension: Click the Install Extension button in the top right of this page OR install via Raycast Store Enter your Neon API Key: The first time you use the extension, you'll need to enter the Token in Preferences OR at first prompt: a. Navigate to Account settings b. Click on API keys c. Click "Create new API key" d. Enter name of your choice e. Copy the Token and Paste in Preferences

➕ More

