This is a Raycast extension for Neon - The database you love, on a serverless platform designed to help you build reliable and scalable applications faster. With this extension you can:
Install extension: Click the
Install Extension button in the top right of this page OR
install via Raycast Store
Enter your Neon API Key: The first time you use the extension, you'll need to enter the Token in Preferences OR at first prompt:
a.
Navigate to Account settings
b.
Click on API keys
c.
Click "Create new API key"
d.
Enter name of your choice
e.
Copy the Token and
Paste in Preferences
Looking for similar extensions? Try these: