Chatwoot

This is a Raycast extension for Chatwoot - The modern, open source, self-hosted customer support platform. Alternative to Intercom and Zendesk.

🚀 Getting Started

Install extension: Click the Install Extension button in the top right of this page OR install via Raycast Store Get your Chatwoot URL: If you are using Chatwoot from the website, use the default URL i.e. https://app.chatwoot.com

If you are self-hosting, enter the fully-qualified URL e.g. https://chatwoot.example.com Get your Chatwoot Account ID: Navigate to "Account Settings"

to "Account Settings" Scroll down to find the ID

down to find the ID Copy and Paste in Preferences. Get your Chatwoot Application Access Token: Chatwoot has different APIs: Application APIs – For account-level automation and agent-facing integrations

Client APIs – For building custom chat interfaces for end-users

Platform APIs – For managing and administering installations at scale THIS EXTENSION USES APPLICATION API TOKEN To generate an Application Access Token, navigate to "Profile settings", scroll to bottom, Copy and Paste the token in Preferences.

🧪 Tested On

v4.6.0 Build 7ab60d9 (self-hosted via Coolify)

➕ More

