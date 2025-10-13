StoreProAIiOSTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Chatwoot

The modern, open source, self-hosted customer support platform
Overview

Chatwoot

This is a Raycast extension for Chatwoot - The modern, open source, self-hosted customer support platform. Alternative to Intercom and Zendesk.

🚀 Getting Started

  1. Install extension: Click the Install Extension button in the top right of this page OR install via Raycast Store

  2. Get your Chatwoot URL:

    • If you are using Chatwoot from the website, use the default URL i.e. https://app.chatwoot.com
    • If you are self-hosting, enter the fully-qualified URL e.g. https://chatwoot.example.com

  3. Get your Chatwoot Account ID:

    • Navigate to "Account Settings"
    • Scroll down to find the ID
    • Copy and Paste in Preferences.

  4. Get your Chatwoot Application Access Token:

    Chatwoot has different APIs:

    • Application APIs – For account-level automation and agent-facing integrations

    • Client APIs – For building custom chat interfaces for end-users

    • Platform APIs – For managing and administering installations at scale

    THIS EXTENSION USES APPLICATION API TOKEN

    To generate an Application Access Token, navigate to "Profile settings", scroll to bottom, Copy and Paste the token in Preferences.

🧪 Tested On

  • v4.6.0 Build 7ab60d9 (self-hosted via Coolify)

➕ More

Looking for more cool OSS? Try the following extensions:

