This is a Raycast extension for Chatwoot - The modern, open source, self-hosted customer support platform. Alternative to Intercom and Zendesk.
Install extension: Click the
Install Extension button in the top right of this page OR
install via Raycast Store
Get your Chatwoot URL:
https://app.chatwoot.com
https://chatwoot.example.com
Get your Chatwoot Account ID:
Navigate to "Account Settings"
Scroll down to find the ID
Copy and
Paste in Preferences.
Get your Chatwoot Application Access Token:
Chatwoot has different APIs:
Application APIs – For account-level automation and agent-facing integrations
Client APIs – For building custom chat interfaces for end-users
Platform APIs – For managing and administering installations at scale
THIS EXTENSION USES APPLICATION API TOKEN
To generate an Application Access Token,
navigate to "Profile settings",
scroll to bottom,
Copy and
Paste the token in Preferences.
