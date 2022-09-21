StoreProTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Templates New

Reinforce your team's experience with our API, using high-quality templates built by the Raycast team.

Get started

Begin with some of our popular templates.

CRUD Admin Panel

An admin panel to create, read, update, and delete user data.

Brand Guidelines

Quickly grab colors, logos, and brand assets from Raycast, without Developers needing to bother Designers.

All templates

Bug Tracker

Keep a record of bugs across your platform, and log new issues.

Daily Active Users Dashboard

Keep an eye on your startup's growth

People Directory

An easy way to explore your company employees

Team Time

Quick overview of your team's timezones.

Standups

Keep your team in the loop by sending regular updates to Slack.

Get started with templates

How to install templates and onboard them in your organization's Store.

Start with a template

Run the npm init raycast-extension -t <template-name> command from the templates page to quickly start building your Raycast extension, all set up to be customized to your needs.

Configure your Extension

Set up your commands to work for you and your team – follow the steps on the template page to adjust the extension for your organization to start using the commands.

Submit Extension to your Store

Now that your extension is ready, all you have to do is publish your extension by running npm run publish in the extension directory, and your team will be able to install it.

Set up your organization

Share private Extensions, create and manage Quicklinks, and Snippets across your workspace.

FAQs

Answers to the most frequently asked questions.

