Reinforce your team's experience with our API, using high-quality templates built by the Raycast team.
Begin with some of our popular templates.
An admin panel to create, read, update, and delete user data.
Quickly grab colors, logos, and brand assets from Raycast, without Developers needing to bother Designers.
Keep a record of bugs across your platform, and log new issues.
Keep an eye on your startup's growth
An easy way to explore your company employees
Quick overview of your team's timezones.
Keep your team in the loop by sending regular updates to Slack.
How to install templates and onboard them in your organization's Store.
Run the
npm init raycast-extension -t <template-name> command from the templates page to quickly start building your Raycast extension, all set up to be customized to your needs.
Set up your commands to work for you and your team – follow the steps on the template page to adjust the extension for your organization to start using the commands.
Now that your extension is ready, all you have to do is publish your extension by running
npm run publish in the extension directory, and your team will be able to install it.
Share private Extensions, create and manage Quicklinks, and Snippets across your workspace.
