Brand Guidelines

Quickly grab colors, logos, and brand assets from Raycast, without Developers needing to bother Designers.

Developer

raycast

Get Started

Begin by running the following command in your CLI

npx create-raycast-extension -t brand-guidelines

Every now and then, you need to get some information about your brand. Could be your brand color, a screenshot, or the company's logo. The brand guidelines extension makes all your branding-related information to everyone on your team, just a few keystrokes away.

Run the above command in your terminal to scaffold the template. The template uses our branding. To adopt yours, simply update the files in the assets folder of the extension. The colors.json file includes all colors. Every sub-folder creates a section in the grid with the files in it. Add new folders and files as you go.

