Team Time

Quick overview of your team's timezones.

Developer

raycast

Get Started

Begin by running the following command in your CLI

npx create-raycast-extension -t team-time

Remote teams work often in different time zones. With this extension, you can make sure that you know when someone is out of working hours.

Simply scaffold the template, open it, and tweak the time zones and flag emojis to your needs. Afterwards, publish it in your team store.

Pro tip: Favorite the command in Raycast. This way, you see your team's time zones whenever you toggle the app.

