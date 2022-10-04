StoreProTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
CRUD Admin Panel

An admin panel to create, read, update, and delete user data.

Developer

raycast

Get Started

Begin by running the following command in your CLI

npx create-raycast-extension -t crud-admin-panel

As your startup grows, you'll quickly find a need for internal tooling. Admin panels help to make your databases quickly accessible. We use an internal extension to search for users, organizations, and more. The user search was handy to mark users as eligible for swag.

The template reflects an entire REST interface. After you scaffolded the template, you are required to set an endpoint. For testing, head over to https://crudcrud.com/ to get a temporary backend. Copy the URL and paste it into Raycast. Afterward, the template lets you create, read, update, and delete users.

After you set up the template, you can connect your backend to make it faster to access internal-only information.

