Hey everyone, I’m Michael. I live in Austria and I’m passionate about software development. I mainly develop C++/Python applications during the day and TypeScript at night (things like Raycast extensions, VS Code extensions, and more).

Favorite Feature

It’s got to be Extensions! The ones I’ve been using most recently are the Emoji Picker and Confetti Cannons. They’re fun, and great to use.

Then I’d say Search Menu items and the My Schedule Command to see my calendar and events.

I also find some of the System Commands really useful; I use Shutdown and Empty Trash quite often.

Most used Commands, Quicklinks, Scripts and Snippets

I’ve set up some standard greetings in Snippets to save me time everyday and keep my writing consistent. I mainly use them to speed up writing emails and for social media.

Top extensions from the Store

Some of my own ones which I use daily too:

Aliases, hotkeys, and fallback searches

⌘ ⌃ + C for confetti – of course 🎊

for confetti – of course 🎊 ⌘ ⌃ + M for Search Menu Items – the command pallet for every Mac App which has menus. An awesome built-in command.

I had more hotkeys before. But because of conflicts with multiple applications I reduced it and now use more aliases instead!