Hi, I’m Michitoshi. I’m working on Ad technology as a software engineer in Japan. Recently, I have been developing PHP/Java applications. And using Node.js and Python in some personal projects.

Favorite feature

I love Confetti the best. I use it whenever I feel happy at work.

I love Clipboard History, Search Snippets and Define Word.

Raycast is also the best calculator for me.

Most used commands, quicklinks, scripts, and snippets

I often use a snippet that outputs a SQL template. It gives me a good start to write queries.

I often use Search Screenshots. It allows me to drag & drop screenshots to Applications like MS Excel. It’s so good.

Top extensions from the Store

I often use Format JSON, TablePlus and Notion.

Aliases, hotkeys, and fallback searches

I set up hotkeys for apps that I often use.

For example, ⌥ n for VS Code and ⌘ I for System preferences.

I use Windows Management from time to time. I was using Rectangle to manage windows but there was no “Next Desktop/Previous Desktop” commands. I have “Next Desktop” binded to ⇧ ⌃ → and “Previous Desktop” to ⇧ ⌃ ← .

Anything else

I built Chatwork Search which is Japanese chat tool.

I’m also building some other extensions to improve my productivity.

I started working for a new company last year and started using Mac at the same time. These events made me meet Raycast. I love Raycast the best when it comes to Mac Apps.

I cannot see myself stopping developing extensions with Raycast from now on.