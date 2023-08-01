I love Confetti the best. I use it whenever I feel happy at work.
I love Clipboard History, Search Snippets and Define Word.
Raycast is also the best calculator for me.
I often use a snippet that outputs a SQL template. It gives me a good start to write queries.
I often use Search Screenshots. It allows me to drag & drop screenshots to Applications like MS Excel. It’s so good.
I often use Format JSON, TablePlus and Notion.
I set up hotkeys for apps that I often use.
For example,
⌥ n for VS Code and
⌘ I for System preferences.
I use Windows Management from time to time. I was using Rectangle to manage windows but there was no “Next Desktop/Previous Desktop” commands. I have “Next Desktop” binded to
⇧ ⌃ → and “Previous Desktop” to
⇧ ⌃ ←.
I built Chatwork Search which is Japanese chat tool.
I’m also building some other extensions to improve my productivity.
I started working for a new company last year and started using Mac at the same time. These events made me meet Raycast. I love Raycast the best when it comes to Mac Apps.
I cannot see myself stopping developing extensions with Raycast from now on.
Download the Raycast app and start taking your productivity to new heights.macOS 12+