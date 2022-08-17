It’s got to be Window Management, app hotkeys, and Clipboard History. Entire Mac apps are dedicated to these features, while Raycast gives a simple, polished experience out of the box.
I use tons of Snippets to save time typing out the same stuff. I give commonly used symbol characters a shortcut, for example
!!cmd becomes
⌘.
I use Snippet keywords to automatically expand my writing with the piece of code I need, including:
_app and
_document
randomBetween and
sleep
flexRow,
flexColumn, and
cssReset
tsComp,
importReact, and
styledComp
Every app I use daily has a hotkey to make things quicker and smoother. I’m constantly jumping between my browser
⌘⇧ + \, Slack
⌘⇧ + S, Linear
⌘⇧ + L, VS Code
⌘⇧ + enter, and Terminal
⌘⇧+. Hotkeys are a big time saver!
Every quarter, third and half-size Window Management also has a hotkey (
⌘⌥⌃ + arrow keys and
jkl;').
Raycast is the first app I install on every computer I use! It’s designed and destined for macOS, and its speed and capability are a daily joy at work.
Download the Raycast app and start taking your productivity to new heights.macOS 12+