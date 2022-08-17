Favorite feature

It’s got to be Window Management, app hotkeys, and Clipboard History. Entire Mac apps are dedicated to these features, while Raycast gives a simple, polished experience out of the box.

Most used Commands, Quicklinks, Scripts and Snippets

I use tons of Snippets to save time typing out the same stuff. I give commonly used symbol characters a shortcut, for example !!cmd becomes ⌘ .

I use Snippet keywords to automatically expand my writing with the piece of code I need, including:

Next.js helpers like scaffolding _app and _document

and JavaScript util functions like randomBetween and sleep

and CSS partials like flexRow , flexColumn, and cssReset

, and React helpers like tsComp , importReact, and styledComp

Top extensions from the Store

Aliases, hotkeys, and fallback searches

Every app I use daily has a hotkey to make things quicker and smoother. I’m constantly jumping between my browser ⌘⇧ + \ , Slack ⌘⇧ + S , Linear ⌘⇧ + L , VS Code ⌘⇧ + enter , and Terminal ⌘⇧+ . Hotkeys are a big time saver!

Every quarter, third and half-size Window Management also has a hotkey ( ⌘⌥⌃ + arrow keys and jkl;' ).

Anything else

Raycast is the first app I install on every computer I use! It’s designed and destined for macOS, and its speed and capability are a daily joy at work.