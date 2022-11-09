StoreProTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Pawel Grzybek
Pawel Grzybek
Software Engineer at Heydoc.

Favorite feature

I use Clipboard History probably one hundred times a day. I also use Snippets a lot to prefill some forms and data, and to template out a feature description for my team. Search Emoji is handy. Also, I can't imagine my life without Window Management commands built into Raycast.

Most used Commands, Quicklinks, Scripts and Snippets

I mostly use Window Management commands assigned with custom global hotkeys, and also some Quicklinks to open a particular projects in Visual Studio Code or Hyper.

Top extensions from the Store

I use the Brew and Docker extensions quite a lot during the day to manage my services and project.

Aliases, hotkeys, and fallback searches

I have plenty of shortcuts assigned to Window Managements commands.

For example:

  • ⌃ ⌥ + Left Arrow to align window to the left edge of the screen
  • ⌃ ⌥ + Up Arrow to align window to the top edge of the screen
  • ⌃ ⌥ ⇧ + Right Arrow to move current window to another screen.

I love it!

Anything else

I value the clean interface and user experience of Raycast, with attention to every detail. Also, I love the Slack community!

