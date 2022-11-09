I use Clipboard History probably one hundred times a day. I also use Snippets a lot to prefill some forms and data, and to template out a feature description for my team. Search Emoji is handy. Also, I can't imagine my life without Window Management commands built into Raycast.
I mostly use Window Management commands assigned with custom global hotkeys, and also some Quicklinks to open a particular projects in Visual Studio Code or Hyper.
I use the Brew and Docker extensions quite a lot during the day to manage my services and project.
I have plenty of shortcuts assigned to Window Managements commands.
For example:
⌃ ⌥ + Left Arrow to align window to the left edge of the screen
⌃ ⌥ + Up Arrow to align window to the top edge of the screen
⌃ ⌥ ⇧ + Right Arrow to move current window to another screen.
I love it!
I value the clean interface and user experience of Raycast, with attention to every detail. Also, I love the Slack community!
