I’m torn between a few… but I absolutely love the new Emoji Picker, as well as Snippets! Being able to type a few characters and expand to 15 lines of code is amazing 💪
I use Window Management (Left Half, Right Half, Last Three Fourths) heavily every day. My favorites are the apps I use the most and of course, the Clipboard History!
In terms of commands, I have the emoji picker set to
⌥ + E and I toggle my ring light from Elgato with
⌥ + T.
I’m always Googling something, especially places to eat, so Google Maps Search and Google Search are essential!
I’ll also mention Elgato Key Light, Slack Status, Vercel Deployments, Search MDN, Product Hunt - Today's Hunts and QR Code Generator.
I have aliases like
clp and
def for the Clipboard and Dictionary. I use hotkeys like
⌥ + T for my ring light and
⌥ + G to Google something 😅
I built an extension called ray.so where you can create beautiful images of your code! This was my first open source contribution and I love that nearly 3000 developers are using it ✨
Download the Raycast app and start taking your productivity to new heights.macOS 12+