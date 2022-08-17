StoreProTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Log inDownload
Log in
Go back
Garrett Tolbert
Garrett Tolbert
Heya, I’m Garrett! I’m a Sales Engineer at ▲ Vercel.

Favorite feature

I’m torn between a few… but I absolutely love the new Emoji Picker, as well as Snippets! Being able to type a few characters and expand to 15 lines of code is amazing 💪

Most used Commands, Quicklinks, Scripts and Snippets

I use Window Management (Left Half, Right Half, Last Three Fourths) heavily every day. My favorites are the apps I use the most and of course, the Clipboard History!

In terms of commands, I have the emoji picker set to ⌥ + E and I toggle my ring light from Elgato with ⌥ + T.

image

Top extensions from the Store

I’m always Googling something, especially places to eat, so Google Maps Search and Google Search are essential!

I’ll also mention Elgato Key Light, Slack Status, Vercel Deployments, Search MDN, Product Hunt - Today's Hunts and QR Code Generator.

Aliases, hotkeys, and fallback searches

I have aliases like clp and def for the Clipboard and Dictionary. I use hotkeys like ⌥ + T for my ring light and ⌥ + G to Google something 😅

Anything else

I built an extension called ray.so where you can create beautiful images of your code! This was my first open source contribution and I love that nearly 3000 developers are using it ✨

More stories

Sania Saleh
Read more
Sania Saleh
Digital Designer
Machiel Kreiken
Read more
Machiel Kreiken
Product Manager
François Rouault
Read more
François Rouault
iOS Developer
Share your experience
Fill out the template 

Ready for take-off?

Download the Raycast app and start taking your productivity to new heights.

Download for Mac
or$ brew install --cask raycast
macOS 12+
Stay up to date

We’d love to stay connected with you. If the feeling’s mutual, follow @raycastapp on Twitter for the latest news and updates.

Help shape the product

Lots of the best and brightest ideas come from you. Join our Slack Community to help create the future of Raycast.

Product
StoreProTeamsPricingChangelogBrowser ExtensionDevelopersAPI DocsManualTroubleshootingFAQ
Company
CareersManifestoPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceDPAPress KitContact
Community
Community StoriesSlackX/TwitterGitHubDribbble
By Raycast
SnippetsPromptsChat Presetsray.soIcon MakerMerchWallpapers
Subscribe to our newsletter.

Get product updates and news in your inbox. No spam.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive Raycast’s monthly newsletter. For more information, please read our privacy policy. You can always withdraw your consent.