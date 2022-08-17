Favorite feature

I’m torn between a few… but I absolutely love the new Emoji Picker, as well as Snippets! Being able to type a few characters and expand to 15 lines of code is amazing 💪

Most used Commands, Quicklinks, Scripts and Snippets

I use Window Management (Left Half, Right Half, Last Three Fourths) heavily every day. My favorites are the apps I use the most and of course, the Clipboard History!

In terms of commands, I have the emoji picker set to ⌥ + E and I toggle my ring light from Elgato with ⌥ + T .

Top extensions from the Store

I’m always Googling something, especially places to eat, so Google Maps Search and Google Search are essential!

I’ll also mention Elgato Key Light, Slack Status, Vercel Deployments, Search MDN, Product Hunt - Today's Hunts and QR Code Generator.

Aliases, hotkeys, and fallback searches

I have aliases like clp and def for the Clipboard and Dictionary. I use hotkeys like ⌥ + T for my ring light and ⌥ + G to Google something 😅

Anything else

I built an extension called ray.so where you can create beautiful images of your code! This was my first open source contribution and I love that nearly 3000 developers are using it ✨