Jahir Fiquitiva
Jahir Fiquitiva
Hello, world! 👋 I’m Jahir Fiquitiva, a passionate and creative fullstack software engineer from Colombia 🇨🇴

Favorite feature

What I like the most about Raycast is how flexible and complete it is, being able to replace multiple apps I used to use. For example:

  • Window Management: I use Magnet to position and resize windows, but I’m bad at remembering shortcuts, so having a quick way to manage windows using simple words like Left half is much easier for me. I still use Magnet for dragging windows every now and then.
  • Calendar: I once installed Cron just because it had this menu bar text showing the upcoming events and being able to join them quickly. I later noticed Raycast had this feature too and that when an event is about to start or recently started, that’s the first option in the Raycast results so I can join real quick. Cron was immediately uninstalled 😅
  • Calculator: As I’m part of a remote team, it’s really handy to be able to quickly calculate the time in a different timezone, or do currency conversions and quick math.

Most used Commands, Quicklinks, Scripts and Snippets

Definitely the Window Management commands. I also create Quicklinks to work as my browser bookmarks and use the Emoji Search because it provides quicker results than other alternatives I’ve used.

Top extensions from the Store

Aliases, hotkeys, and fallback searches

I use the ⌘ + space to trigger Raycast, replacing Spotlight entirely.

No aliases came to my mind until I read other Raycast stories, so I recently added ddg for DuckDuckGo search and ss for searching screenshots.

Anything else

It’s pretty cool how fast Raycast is moving and growing. I also really like the Store because it allows installing extensions in an easier way than doing it manually, plus one can be confident they’re safe to use.

Raycast has become one of the first apps I’d install in a new device, plus a highly recommended app for friends and coworkers.

Finally, it’s worth mentioning that Raycast Wallpapers are pretty cool and look amazing on any device!

