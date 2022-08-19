What I like the most about Raycast is how flexible and complete it is, being able to replace multiple apps I used to use. For example:
Left half is much easier for me. I still use Magnet for dragging windows every now and then.
Definitely the Window Management commands. I also create Quicklinks to work as my browser bookmarks and use the Emoji Search because it provides quicker results than other alternatives I’ve used.
I use the
⌘ + space to trigger Raycast, replacing Spotlight entirely.
No aliases came to my mind until I read other Raycast stories, so I recently added
ddg for DuckDuckGo search and
ss for searching screenshots.
It’s pretty cool how fast Raycast is moving and growing. I also really like the Store because it allows installing extensions in an easier way than doing it manually, plus one can be confident they’re safe to use.
Raycast has become one of the first apps I’d install in a new device, plus a highly recommended app for friends and coworkers.
Finally, it’s worth mentioning that Raycast Wallpapers are pretty cool and look amazing on any device!
