It’s not exactly a feature but I love how customizable all the Raycast Commands are. I have many keyboard shortcuts set up for running extensions and quickly launching apps. And aliases and Quicklinks for opening certain bookmarks.
Beyond being customizable, I love the File Search features and Clipboard History. I find it much faster to open Raycast’s File Search and quickly navigate a file tree than to dig through Finder.
I think my most used Raycast feature is launching apps via hotkeys I’ve set up. I use these shortcuts for launching my most used apps, probably multiple times a minute.
Controlling my computer with Raycast has basically become second nature at this point — I’m opening apps, often using the window resizing commands, running my own Apple scripts, and toggling between light and dark mode every day. I’m honestly not sure how I did all of this efficiently before Raycast.
I’m a big fan of the CleanShot X extension to quickly access some of the non-keyboard powered features like screen recording and self-timer.
I’ve already talked about this a bit above, but I’m a big keyboard shortcut fan. If you ask me what keyboard shortcuts I use to do what, I wouldn’t be able to tell you at this point, because they’re all muscle memory.
I love that Raycast gives me complete control over keyboard shortcuts for all Commands, Quicklinks, and Snippets. The only thing faster than typing “right” in Raycast to position a window on the right half of the screen is hitting
⌥ ⌃ ➜ 😎
