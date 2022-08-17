Favorite feature

I’m not sure if this counts as a “feature” but I find Raycast’s keyboard-driven navigation one of the most powerful and intuitive parts of the tool. It makes me feel like I can do anything in a split second.

It takes some getting used to, but once I memorized certain Commands for navigating in and out of menus and lists, I was able to use my computer faster than ever before.

Most used Commands, Quicklinks, Scripts and Snippets

Without a doubt, 100%, my most-used Commands in Raycast are for resizing windows. I have a few set up to align windows to half-screen, centered, and full screen. I’m constantly bouncing my windows around to help me multitask and focus more easily.

After that, my most-used commands would have to be:

the Emoji Picker (faster and better than the native macOS picker)

Snippet autocomplete (for quickly typing repetitive messages)

the CleanShot X integration that gives me a quick command to start recording my screen

an honorary mention goes to the Toggle System Appearance command which gives me a quick way to switch between light and dark mode while I’m testing designs.

Top extensions from the Store

CleanShot X for fast screen recordings, Zoom for quick access to meetings and Linear for jumping into my issues. Also Tailwind CSS helps me quickly get to the right place in the docs as I’m building websites.

Aliases, hotkeys, and fallback searches

The main hotkeys I use are: