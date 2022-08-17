I’m not sure if this counts as a “feature” but I find Raycast’s keyboard-driven navigation one of the most powerful and intuitive parts of the tool. It makes me feel like I can do anything in a split second.
It takes some getting used to, but once I memorized certain Commands for navigating in and out of menus and lists, I was able to use my computer faster than ever before.
Without a doubt, 100%, my most-used Commands in Raycast are for resizing windows. I have a few set up to align windows to half-screen, centered, and full screen. I’m constantly bouncing my windows around to help me multitask and focus more easily.
After that, my most-used commands would have to be:
CleanShot X for fast screen recordings, Zoom for quick access to meetings and Linear for jumping into my issues. Also Tailwind CSS helps me quickly get to the right place in the docs as I’m building websites.
The main hotkeys I use are:
⌃ ⌘ + left/right arrows for resizing windows and to align windows to the left and right half of my screen
⌃ ⌘ C to center a window at 90% size
⌃ ⌘ enter to make a window full-screen
Download the Raycast app and start taking your productivity to new heights.macOS 12+