Control your Mac without touching your mouse.

With the System extension, you can change the volume, lock your screen or show/hide apps.

Commands

Toggle Hidden Files: Choose whether you are able to see hidden files on your Mac.

Toggle System Appearance: Switch between light/dark mode on your system.

Empty Trash: Empty the trash.

Log Out: Log out of your account.

Eject All Disks: Eject all mounted disks.

Shutdown: Quit all open apps and shut system down.

Restart: Restart your Mac.

Quit All Applications: Close all running applications.

Hide All Apps Except Frontmost: Concentrate on the frontmost app and hide all others.

Lock Screen: Lock the screen of your Mac.

Set Volume to 0/25/50/75/100%: Change the volume immediately.

Show Desktop: Move all apps to the side and show your desktop.

Toggle Mute: Turn on/off the sound of your Mac. Handy during conference calls.

Turn Volume Down/Up: Fine-adjust the volume of your Mac by a few percentage.

Unhide All Hidden Apps: Bring all our hidden and running applications back and unhide them.

Tip: Check out our Check out our repository with Script Commands for more utilities such as toggling the system apperance, copying the last screenshot or emptying the trash.

Getting Started

Follow these steps to set up the extension:

Go to the Extensions panel in the Raycast preferences Select and enable the System extension Optionally, configure the commands that you want to use

Afterwards, you should be able to use all commands of the extension.