Control your Mac without touching your mouse.
With the System extension, you can change the volume, lock your screen or show/hide apps.
Toggle Hidden Files: Choose whether you are able to see hidden files on your Mac.
Toggle System Appearance: Switch between light/dark mode on your system.
Empty Trash: Empty the trash.
Log Out: Log out of your account.
Eject All Disks: Eject all mounted disks.
Shutdown: Quit all open apps and shut system down.
Restart: Restart your Mac.
Quit All Applications: Close all running applications.
Hide All Apps Except Frontmost: Concentrate on the frontmost app and hide all others.
Lock Screen: Lock the screen of your Mac.
Set Volume to 0/25/50/75/100%: Change the volume immediately.
Show Desktop: Move all apps to the side and show your desktop.
Toggle Mute: Turn on/off the sound of your Mac. Handy during conference calls.
Turn Volume Down/Up: Fine-adjust the volume of your Mac by a few percentage.
Unhide All Hidden Apps: Bring all our hidden and running applications back and unhide them.
Follow these steps to set up the extension:
Afterwards, you should be able to use all commands of the extension.