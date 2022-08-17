StoreProTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Delba Oliveira
Hey, I’m Delba. I’m a Developer Advocate at Vercel where I help our community use Next.js and Vercel.

It’s too hard to pick just one, so I’ll go for:

I kept seeing Raycast mentioned on Twitter and wondered what it was all about. It seemed like a simpler replacement for dedicated tools I was using like Window Management, Clipboard History and Spotlight Search.

Now I’m using Raycast, it’s everything I thought Spotlight should be, and more! I’ve fallen in love with a command-palette-first workflow in other tools and Raycast gives me that for my entire OS.

Though I’m not doing much customisation yet, I’m glad it’s extendable so I can do it if I really wanted to.

