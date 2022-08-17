Quicklinks are super handy and save me a lot of time. I never need to go around searching for the things I use daily. Also I love how easily I can start our daily stand up call.
I’d say Search DuckDuckGo, File Search by Raycast and I use the Figma Files extension from the Store quite a lot. It makes it easy to find and open files inside Figma, without looking around the app.
My top 3 would have to be:
Figma Files Google Translate Reminders
The ones I use most are:
⌘ ⌥ + Delete = Sleep
⌃ + F = Figma Files
⇧ ⌘ + S = Search DuckDuckGo
It just works, I’ve never had any problems with Raycast! File Search feels so smooth and fast.
