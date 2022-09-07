My 3 top features:
⌃ ⌘ + Space set up as the hotkey
⌘ shift + C hotkey
Disclaimer: I am the developer of this extension 😁
It’s called Google Chrome Profiles and I am using it every single day, very often. It helps opening the right Chrome profile in seconds.
Why I made this extension?
As a freelancer and indie hacker I have several customers and projects. Meaning I have several GitHub, Gitlab, Trello, Jira, Twitter, etc accounts.
Instead of constantly logging in and out from one account to another I, create a dedicated Google Chrome profile for every customer and side-project.
Indeed, Chromes built-in feature « Profile » allows you to create separate workspaces for your browsing experience: history, bookmarks, password, etc.
The problem is that switching between profiles is painful.
Hopefully, Raycast comes to your rescue 🦸
I made the Google Chrome Profiles extension so now I can hit
⌘ shift + M from anywhere and launch the right profile. Thanks Raycast!
Raycast should come with macOS, by default! 🤩
