Meet the new Raycast Notes cover image

Meet the new Raycast Notes

Fast, light, and frictionless note-taking experience.

$30M Series B to bring Raycast to new platforms

Announcing our Series B to bring Raycast to Windows and iOS

Introducing our Affiliate Program

Earn a 30% commission on all payments coming from users you brought to Raycast Pro.

One interface, many LLMs

Raycast AI gets more powerful with Anthropic Claude 3, Perplexity, and more models - making it the perfect UI for AI

Introducing Raycast Pro

Unlock a new level of productivity with AI, Cloud Sync, and more

Launch Week Summary

An overview of what we shipped during our first Launch Week.

Making our API more powerful

How we're making it even easier for developers to extend Raycast

Bringing Raycast to Teams

The brand new way to build internal productivity tools tailored to your needs.

A fresh look and feel

How we’ve changed our app design to make it even easier and faster to use.

$15M Series A to make work frictionless

Announcing our platform, Series A and early access to team features

Inputs for Script Commands

Make your Script Commands more flexible with typed arguments.

Hello World

Announcing our public beta, seed round and developer program.

