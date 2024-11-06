StoreProTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Meet the new Raycast Notes cover image

Meet the new Raycast Notes

Fast, light, and frictionless note-taking experience.

Avatar

The Hype Team

Meet the team behind our videos, tweets, newsletters, and sneak peeks.

Avatar

We hack every Friday

How it works, why it matters and what we’ve done so far.

Avatar

Why we pay equal salaries, wherever you work

Remote work is here to stay and location-independent salaries are our simple, transparent and fair compensation framework for it.

Avatar

No code reviews by default

How we built an engineering culture based on trust that allows us to move incredibly fast without requiring code reviews.

Avatar

Be obsessed with feedback, not metrics

Instead of relying heavily on analytics, we collaborate with our community and read every piece of feedback to figure out what to build next. Here is what we've learned so far.

Avatar

Monthly focus documents instead of roadmaps

As an early-stage company you have to move fast and stay flexible to be successful. Focus documents are a lean way to balance execution and planning of product teams.

