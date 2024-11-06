Meet the team behind our videos, tweets, newsletters, and sneak peeks.
How it works, why it matters and what we’ve done so far.
Remote work is here to stay and location-independent salaries are our simple, transparent and fair compensation framework for it.
How we built an engineering culture based on trust that allows us to move incredibly fast without requiring code reviews.
Instead of relying heavily on analytics, we collaborate with our community and read every piece of feedback to figure out what to build next. Here is what we've learned so far.
As an early-stage company you have to move fast and stay flexible to be successful. Focus documents are a lean way to balance execution and planning of product teams.