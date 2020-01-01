$30M Series B to bring Raycast to new platforms

Raycast started in 2020 and now powers the work of hundreds of thousands of Mac users worldwide. Today, we’re thrilled to announce our $30M Series B to bring Raycast to Windows and iOS. This takes us one step closer to realizing our vision of a productivity suite for everyone.

Raycast for Windows

Until now, Raycast has been exclusive to macOS. Over the years, demand for a Windows version has grown significantly. Today, we're excited to announce that Raycast will be available for Windows in 2025. Sign up for the waitlist below to be among the first to experience it, with initial invites going out later this year.

Raycast's powerful features and high quality have made it indispensable for professionals, from developers and designers to the founders of unicorn companies. It’s time that this productivity boost is unleashed to all Windows users as well. 2025 will be big!

Raycast for iOS

Since our launch, we have continously added features with our bi-weekly releases. You can now take notes, chat with AI, organize your bookmarks, and much more. The more Raycast reshapes your productivity, the more you miss it when you're on the go. Today, we’re excited to announce Raycast for iOS with a waitlist, expecting to invite users throughout the rest of the year.

This summer, we worked with a few hundred participants together to explore what Raycast means for iOS. Some features are easier to adapt for mobile, while others need rethinking to feel truly at home on the platform. Ultimately, we want the app to be a great companion that keeps your productivity in sync with your computer. And for that, we need the input from all of you.

In 2020, we set ourselves up to change how people use their computers. What sounded silly back then, became reality now and people can’t use their Mac without Raycast anymore. Now, we’re reimagining how people use Windows and reshaping productivity on iOS.