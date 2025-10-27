StoreProAIiOSTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Sevalla

Cloud Application Platform. Deploy Apps in Minutes.
Overview

Sevalla

This is a Raycast extension for Sevalla - Cloud Application Platform. Deploy Apps in Minutes.

🚀 Getting Started

  1. Install extension: Click the Install Extension button in the top right of this page OR install via Raycast Store

  2. Enter your Sevalla API Key:

    a. Navigate to API Keys

    b. Click "Create API Key", Select Expiry of your choice, Enter API key name of your choice e.g. "Raycast", Click "Generate"

    c. Copy and Paste in Preferences

  3. Enter your Sevalla Company ID:

    a. Navigate to Billing Details

    b. Copy "Company ID" and Paste in Preferences

❓ FAQ

Q. Database creation is failing?

Ans. Sometimes the Sevalla API starts returning 500 Error with no helpful error message. It is not yet clear what the reason is but if this happens a couple of times in a row, the extension will give you the option to go online and create the database there.

➕ More

Looking for more infra extensions? Try these:

