Extension Icon

Aiven

Manage Aiven Projects and Services
Overview

Aiven

This is a Raycast extension for Aiven - Your Trusted Data & AI Platform. With this extension you can view Projects and their Services.

🚀 Getting Started

  1. Install extension: Click the Install Extension button in the top right of this page OR install via Raycast Store

  2. Enter your Aiven Auth Token: The first time you use the extension, you'll need to enter the Token in Preferences OR at first prompt:

    a. Navigate to your Aiven profile page

    b. Click on Tokens

    c. Click "Generate token"

    d. Enter details OR leave empty

    e. Copy the Token and Paste in Preferences

🗺️ Roadmap

As of Initial Version, you can only "View" some basic information. More features such as managing your services will come in the future. Open a PR with suggestions.

➕ More

Looking for a more hands-on approach to manage services? Install Coolify on a VPS and pair with the below extension:

