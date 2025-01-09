This is a Raycast extension for Aiven - Your Trusted Data & AI Platform. With this extension you can view Projects and their Services.
Install extension: Click the
Install Extension button in the top right of this page OR
install via Raycast Store
Enter your Aiven Auth Token: The first time you use the extension, you'll need to enter the Token in Preferences OR at first prompt:
a.
Navigate to your Aiven profile page
b.
Click on Tokens
c.
Click "Generate token"
d.
Enter details OR leave empty
e.
Copy the Token and
Paste in Preferences
As of
Initial Version, you can only "View" some basic information. More features such as managing your services will come in the future. Open a PR with suggestions.
Looking for a more hands-on approach to manage services? Install Coolify on a VPS and pair with the below extension: