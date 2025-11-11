StoreProAIiOSTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Log inDownload
Log in
Extension Icon

Firefly III

A free and open source personal finance manager
Avatarxmok
New
Install Extension
Overview

Firefly III

This is an extension for Firefly III - a free and open source personal finance manager.

🚀 Getting Started

  1. Install extension: Click the Install Extension button in the top right of this page OR install via Raycast Store

  2. Enter Firefly III Details:

    • Firefly III URL - URL of Firefly III instance
    • Firefly PAT - PAT from Dashboard (instructions)

Looking for more finance extensions? Try these:

Compatibility
  • macOS
  • Windows
Categories
Finance
Source code
View source
Report BugRequest Feature
People also like
Perplexity logo

Perplexity

Query Perplexity from within Raycast

Browser AI Companion logo

Browser AI Companion

Use the best models with Raycast Browser Extension to extend your browsing experience.

qBittorrent logo

qBittorrent

Manage your qBittorrent client directly from Raycast. Control downloads, add torrents, and monitor progress without leaving your workflow.

Product
StoreProTeamsPricingChangelogBrowser ExtensionDevelopersiOSWindowsAPI DocsManualTroubleshootingRaycast vs AlfredFAQ
Core Features
Raycast AIRaycast NotesRaycast FocusClipboard HistoryWindow ManagementSnippetsFile SearchQuicklinksCalculatorCalendarSystemEmoji Picker
Top Extensions
Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsPomodoro TimerProductivityProject ManagementTime ManagementTranscriptTranslationWork From HomeAI
Company
ManifestoCustomersCareersTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyDPATrust CenterPress KitContact
Community
Community StoriesAmbassadorsSlackX/TwitterGitHubDribbble
By Raycast
Try Raycast AIExplore SnippetsExplore QuicklinksPromptsChat Presetsray.soIcon MakerMerchWallpapers
Subscribe to our newsletter.

Get product updates and news in your inbox. No spam.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive Raycast’s monthly newsletter. For more information, please read our privacy policy. You can always withdraw your consent.