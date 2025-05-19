This is a Raycast extension for Creem - Smooth payments for SaaS and Indie Hackers that don't break the bank.
With this extension you can:
Install extension: Click the
Install Extension button in the top right of this page OR
install via Raycast Store
Enter your Creem API Keys: The first time you use the extension, you'll need to enter both Prod and Test Tokens in Preferences OR at first prompt:
a.
Navigate to Developers > API Keys
b.
Click on API Keys
c.
Copy and
Paste in Preferences
d.
Toggle "mode" to Test
e.
Copy and
Paste the test key in Preferences