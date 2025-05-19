StoreProAIiOSTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Log inDownload
Log in
Extension Icon

Creem

Smooth payments for SaaS and Indie Hackers that don't break the bank
Avatarxmok
New
Install Extension
Overview

Creem

This is a Raycast extension for Creem - Smooth payments for SaaS and Indie Hackers that don't break the bank.

With this extension you can:

  • List and Create Products
  • List Payments (Transactions)

🚀 Getting Started

  1. Install extension: Click the Install Extension button in the top right of this page OR install via Raycast Store

  2. Enter your Creem API Keys: The first time you use the extension, you'll need to enter both Prod and Test Tokens in Preferences OR at first prompt:

    a. Navigate to Developers > API Keys

    b. Click on API Keys

    c. Copy and Paste in Preferences

    d. Toggle "mode" to Test

    e. Copy and Paste the test key in Preferences

Categories
Finance
Source code
View source
Report BugRequest Feature
Product
StoreProTeamsPricingChangelogBrowser ExtensionDevelopersiOSWindowsAPI DocsManualTroubleshootingRaycast vs AlfredFAQ
Core Features
Raycast AIRaycast NotesRaycast FocusClipboard HistoryWindow ManagementSnippetsFile SearchQuicklinksCalculatorCalendarSystemEmoji Picker
Top Extensions
Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsPomodoro TimerProductivityProject ManagementTime ManagementTranscriptTranslationWork From HomeAI
Company
CareersManifestoPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceDPAPress KitContact
Community
Community StoriesSlackX/TwitterGitHubDribbble
By Raycast
Try Raycast AIExplore SnippetsExplore QuicklinksPromptsChat Presetsray.soIcon MakerMerchWallpapers
Subscribe to our newsletter.

Get product updates and news in your inbox. No spam.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive Raycast’s monthly newsletter. For more information, please read our privacy policy. You can always withdraw your consent.